What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui faces flak on social media for calling depression an urban issue

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made it to the headlines for calling depression an urban issue. Well, this statement has not gone down well with netizens and he is facing a lot of flak on social media.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news nowadays for his upcoming movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra. However, he has made it to the headlines for calling depression an urban issue.

Recently, during an interview, he spoke about it and he said that he is telling by his experience that depression is not there in rural areas. Well, this statement has not gone down well with netizens and he is facing a lot of flak on social media.

Also Read: “Isse hum confidence kahe ya over confidence” - netizens react to this shocking statement made by Nawazuddin Siddiqui

A netizen tweeted, “That's why it is said ignorance is bliss. Just because those people don't get diagnosed, doesn't mean they don't have it.” Another Twitter user wrote, “This is why never let illiterate people speak on issues they don't know about.”

Actor Gulshan Devaiah also posted, “Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome. I immensely respect the man for his craft but I’d not take him seriously on this issue. If you even just look at alcoholism or addictions, they exist in rural communities and that’s mental illness. No addict indulges in addiction because they love it. The addiction is a symptom, the real problem is the trauma they can’t heal.”

Check out the tweets below...

What do you have to say about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s statement on depression? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Jogira Sara Ra Ra, the film was earlier slated to release on 12th May 2023, but it has been postponed to 26th May 2023. It also stars Neha Sharma in the lead role. Nawaz was last seen in Afwaah, but the film was released without any buzz and became a disaster at the box office.

Also Read: Whoa! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma spotted posing for the paparazzi, netizens say “Shadi krlo ap dono”

