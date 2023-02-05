Whoa! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma spotted posing for the paparazzi, netizens say “Shadi krlo ap dono”

MUMBAI : Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in projects like Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur among others. He has so far been in the news for his projects and impeccable performances but now the actor is in the news for a different reason.

The actor has been in the news lately also because of a bitter divorce with wife Aaliya and custody battle for his two children. Now, the powerhouse performer will soon be seen in the coming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. He will be paired with the gorgeous actress Neha Sharma for the first time. Fans are loving this unusual pairing and have given their thumbs up for it.

During a recent media appearance, the duo was seen posing for the paparazzi. Interestingly a cat happened to pass by and it almost looked like the cat posed for the paps. Netizens poured in funny and loving comments on their video.

One netizen wrote, “Wo b pose de ke chali gae or inki lime light b.” One wrote, “I like the people who cares about animals” one commented, “Ache lgte h Sat me” Another one wrote, “Shadi krlo ap dono ache lgte Ho sat me” one commneted, “New bhabhi”

One fan of Neha wrote, “Mam aap bahut gorgeous ho” A fan of Nawaz wrote, “Nawazuddin you are looking very handsome.”



What did you think of Neha and Nawazuddin’s pairing?

Tell us in the comments below.

