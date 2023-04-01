“Isse hum confidence kahe ya over confidence” - netizens react to this shocking statement made by Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI : Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undoubtedly one of the most loved and followed actors in B-Town. The actor has defined his versatility with his various movies and portrayal of both small and big characters. Fans always look forward to his upcoming movies and web series.

He is one such actor in Bollywood who is known to bring good content to audiences. Now, the actor is grabbing the attention of the fans once again, and is creating headlines for his recent statement. The actor recently stated that even if he gets a big amount like Rs. 25 crores, he won't do a small role in any project again. There is no doubt that it is always a treat to watch the actor in any character and in any movie or web series. Many fans are appreciating his statement, but there are some people who are trolling the actor for this statement.

Check out the comments below

As we see in these comments, many people are asking, ‘should we see this as your confidence or over confidence?’ Whereas, many people are reminding the actor that it is because of his small characters that he got his fame. All his lead character movies have been going flop at the box office.

It is undoubtedly always a treat to watch the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in both small or big characters? What types of characters do you think he should be doing? Do let us know in the comment section below.

