“Isse hum confidence kahe ya over confidence” - netizens react to this shocking statement made by Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a statement, that even if he got a huge amount of money, he will not do a small character in movies anymore. This statement has attracted some negative comments.  
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 11:39
movie_image: 
“Ise hum confidence Kahe ya over confidence” netizens reacts on this shocking statement of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI : Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undoubtedly one of the most loved and followed actors in B-Town. The actor has defined his versatility with his various movies and portrayal of both small and big characters. Fans always look forward to his upcoming movies and web series.

 

 

 

 

He is one such actor in Bollywood who is known to bring good content to audiences. Now, the actor is grabbing the attention of the fans once again, and is creating headlines for his recent statement. The actor recently stated that even if he gets a big amount like Rs. 25 crores, he won't do a small role in any project again. There is no doubt that it is always a treat to watch the actor in any character and in any movie or web series. Many fans are appreciating his statement, but there are some people who are trolling the actor for this statement.
ALSO READ –  Kuttey vs Lakadbaggha in the jungle of box office; which one are you excited for?


Check out the comments below

As we see in these comments, many people are asking, ‘should we see this as your confidence or over confidence?’ Whereas, many people are reminding the actor that it is because of his small characters that he got his fame. All his lead character movies have been going flop at the box office.

It is undoubtedly always a treat to watch the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in both small or big characters? What types of characters do you think he should be doing? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ – Exclusive! “It is a feel-good family drama which will be loved by the fans” Viraf Patel on his movie Kutch Express

 

    

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI TROLL NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI FANS Sacred Games Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 11:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Seerat Kapoor made her Bollywood debut last year with the film Maarrich which also starred Tusshar Kapoor in...
Sexy! Ujda Chaman actress Pankhuri Gidwani is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Actress Pankhuri Gidwani has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her acting. No doubt...
Exclusive! Sarfarosh actor Ali Khan roped in for the movie Gadar 2
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Hot! Check out the gorgeous bikinis slayed by Aahana Kumra
MUMBAI :Aahana Kumra is a feature film, television, and theatre actress. Kumra is known for her small screen debut in...
Exclusive! Vishal Chaudhary roped in for Star Bharat’s Meri Saas Bhoot Hai
MUMBAI :Star Bharat is a one-stop destination for intriguing content and entertainment-filled dramas. With viewers'...
Recent Stories
Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive
Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive
Seerat Kapoor says, “Audience has been very expressive about wanting to watch a film which just entertains them” – Exclusive
Sexy! Ujda Chaman actress Pankhuri Gidwani is too hot to handle in these pictures
Sexy! Ujda Chaman actress Pankhuri Gidwani is too hot to handle in these pictures
Exclusive! Sarfarosh actor Ali Khan roped in for the movie Gadar 2
Exclusive! Sarfarosh actor Ali Khan roped in for the movie Gadar 2
“Breakup ke baad Itni Khush kaise” netizens trolls Tara Sutaria for her latest public appearance
“Breakup ke baad Itni Khush kaise” netizens trolls Tara Sutaria for her latest public appearance
After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 in 2022, will Gadar 2, Tiger 3, and other sequels make a mark at the box office in 2023?
After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 in 2022, will Gadar 2, Tiger 3, and other sequels make a mark at the box office in 2023?
Before Aryan Khan, Nora Fatehi made it to the headlines for reportedly dating these celebs
Before Aryan Khan, Nora Fatehi made it to the headlines for reportedly dating these celebs