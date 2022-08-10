Exclusive! Neerja and A Flying Jatt fame child actor Jaslin Singh roped in for 'Band Of Maharajas'

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Jaslin Singh has been roped in for the upcoming movie titled Band of Maharajas.

Yes you heard right! Child actor Jaslin Singh who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution with projects like Neerja, Dream Girl, A Flying Jatt and others, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Band of Maharajas, directed by Oscar-nominated director Girish Malik.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the actor Jaslin Singh in this upcoming movie?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

