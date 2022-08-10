Exclusive! Neerja and A Flying Jatt fame child actor Jaslin Singh roped in for 'Band Of Maharajas'

Child actor Jaslin Singh who is known for projects like Neerja and Flying Jatt is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Band of Maharajas. Details inside.
Exclusive! Neerja and Flying Jatt child actor Jaslin Singh roped in for movie Band Of Maharajas

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Jaslin Singh has been roped in for the upcoming movie titled Band of Maharajas.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Jaslin Singh has been roped in for the upcoming movie titled Band of Maharajas.

Yes you heard right! Child actor Jaslin Singh who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution with projects like Neerja, Dream Girl, A Flying Jatt and others, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Band of Maharajas, directed by Oscar-nominated director Girish Malik.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the actor Jaslin Singh in this upcoming movie? 

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

