Exclusive! Neeyat actress Vidya Balan reveals who she would like to kill

Vidya Balan will next be seen in Neeyat which is slated to release on 7th July 2023. The actress plays the role of a CBI officer in the film who is investigating a murder.
Vidya Balan

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan will next be seen in Neeyat which is slated to release on 7th July 2023. After around four years, a movie starring Vidya will get a theatrical release, and her fans are looking forward to it.

Vidya plays the role of a CBI officer in the film who is investigating a murder. Today, a press conference was organised by the makers and when Vidya was asked if there’s someone she would like to kill, the actress answered, “Whoever doesn’t watch our movies in theatres and supports piracy I will kill them all. Neeyat is releasing in theatres and if your neeyat (intention) is good, so watch the film in theatres.”

When the actress was asked what kind of roles she prefers to do, a glamorous role or a serious role, Vidya said, “My stomach is never full. I like all types of food; just like that I like all kinds of roles.”

When told about audiences’ expectations from her and if she is nervous about Neeyat, the actress said, “Yes, a little bit. I always feel excited and nervous and I can’t tell the difference a few days before release. I like the fact that people have expectations from me and from this film, I am very grateful for that. I am very hopeful that everyone will enjoy it.”

Directed by Anu Menon, Neeyat also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, and Amrita Puri.

Are you excited for Neeyat? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

