Exclusive! Nishedh 2 actress Rrama Sharma roped in for movie Jhansi Ka Rajkumar

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt the actress Rrama Sharma has been roped in for the upcoming movie titled Jhansi Ka Rajkumar, yes you heard right actress Rrama Sharma who was seen and loved on the projects like Bharat Nagar Diaries and Nishedh 2 is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Jhansi Ka Rajkumar which is to be directed by Axone fame Director Nicholas Kharkongor.



Jhansi ka Rajkumar will have some amazing talents like Gulshan Devaiah, Namita Dubey and Sunita Rajwar along with the actress. Well the detailed information about the premise of the movie and the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited, but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with this upcoming movie.



