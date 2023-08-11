Exclusive! "No advices as such, just was told to make my own mistake and learn from them" Alizeh Agnihotri on the advice given by her uncle Salman Khan

MUMBAI : Daughter of Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her acting debut with the upcoming movie titled Farrey, which has some amazing talents like Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht and the novoie is been directed by Soumendra Padhi, as we all know the movie is being produced by Salman Khan who is the uncle of the actress Alizeh Agnihotri and now during the exclusive interaction spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Farrey and also on 1 particular advice given by her uncle Salman Khan

Alizeh Agnihotri on her character in the movie Farrey

Alizeh Agnihotri shares that she will be seen playing the character Niyati, and this is not on normal or ordinary character, this is a new stereotypical character and it is a neutral role she would tell the first fans to not keep any sort of expectation, because expect the unexpected from the movie.

Alizeh Agnihotri on one particular advice given by her uncle Salman Khan

Alizeh Agnihotri she is that there was no advice as such given by Salman Khan or any other family members, everyone believed that she should learn from her own mistake, everyone said one thing that please make mistakes and learn from them, that will be the biggest lesson and the take away of life.

Alizeh Agnihotri on her approach after the release of the movie Farrey

Alizeh Agnihotri says that it is very much difficult to say anything on types of characters and the approach for the upcoming projects, she is right now looking forward to the release of the movie Farrey and based on the success of this movie, she has to take decisions and approach for further things

Indeed the trailer of the movie Farrey is looking amazing and we are eagerly looking forward to the release of the movie which is on 24th November, what are your views on the actress Alizeh Agnihotri and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

