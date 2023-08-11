Exclusive! "No advices as such, was told to make my own mistake and learn from them", Alizeh Agnihotri on the advice given by her uncle Salman Khan

MUMBAI : Daughter of Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her acting debut with the upcoming movie titled Farrey, which has some amazing talents like Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht. The movie is directed by Soumendra Padhi. As we all know, the movie is being produced by Salman Khan, who is uncle to actress Alizeh Agnihotri. Now, during the exclusive interaction, she spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Farrey and also on one particular advice given by her uncle Salman Khan.

Alizeh Agnihotri on her character in the movie Farrey

Alizeh Agnihotri shares that she will be seen playing the character Niyati, and this is not on normal or ordinary character. This is a new stereotypical character and it is a neutral role. She asks fans not to keep any sort of expectations and expect the unexpected from the movie.

Alizeh Agnihotri on one particular advice given by her uncle Salman Khan

Alizeh Agnihotri says that there was no advice as such given by Salman Khan or any other family members. Everyone believes that she should learn from her own mistakes. Everyone said one thing, which is 'please make mistakes and learn from them, that will be the biggest lesson and the take away of life'.

Alizeh Agnihotri on her approach after the release of the movie Farrey

Alizeh Agnihotri says that it is very much difficult to say anything on the types of characters and the approach for the upcoming projects. She is right now looking forward to the release of the movie Farrey and based on the success of this movie, she has to take decisions and approach for further things.

Indeed, the trailer of the movie Farrey is looking amazing and we are eagerly looking forward to the release of the movie which is on 24th November.

