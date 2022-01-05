Exclusive! Novels are a descriptive medium, whereas movies are a visual medium, so many changes had to be made: Addinath Kothare on the movie Chandramukhi

MUMBAI: Adinath Kothare is no doubt one of the most loved actors in the industry. We have seen some amazing characters of his getting all the love from fans. The actor is currently getting an amazing response for his recently released movie Chandramukhi, which has Amruta Khanvilkar in the leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, Addinath Kothare spoke in detail about his character in the movie Chandramukhi and on working with Amruta Khanvilkar.

Adinath Kothare on his character

Addinath Kothare said that he plays the character of Daulat, a young politician who is at the peak of his career. Daulat is someone who is passionate about art and poetry, and fans would definitely love the on-screen chemistry between Daulat and Chandramukhi. Addinath adds that the character of Chandramukhi is amazingly written and will definitely grab the attention of fans.

Adinath Kothare on Chandramukhi being inspired by the novel

As we all know, the movie Chandramukhi is inspired by a novel of the same name. Addinath Kothare said that novels are a descriptive medium, whereas movies are a visual medium, so many changes had to be made. The director and writer have captured the essence beautifully.

Adinath Kothare on working with Amruta Khanvilkar

Addinath Kothare says that it was a great experience working with Amruta Khanvilkar, who is very passionate about her work. She is no doubt one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Addinath also adds her passion towards playing Chandramukhi helped him find his character, Daulat.

