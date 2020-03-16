Exclusive! There was a time I have rejected a Khan-led film and a Kumar-led film because my aspirations were different: Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: The movie Dhaakad, which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role along with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Today, finally, the trailer of the movie was launched at the press conference in Mumbai, and was attended by the cast of the movie

Talking about performing strong characters, Kangana Ranaut says that it is great to be playing different and strong characters on screen. It is because of her decisions that she has come a long way in life. There was a point in her life when she had rejected Khan- and Kumar-led movies, and everyone asked her why she is doing so. The actress wanted to explore all the opportunities and variety enjoyed by male actors.

Arjun Rampal will be seen playing the bad guy in the movie. About his character, the actor says that the team had to work on his look, and he just tried to make bad look good. It is a completely different character, and he really hopes the audience like it.

Divya Dutta says there are good and bad film. When she got narration for Dhaakad, she immediately told herself that needs to be made. It was a great experience working Kangana Ranaut, and she has some beautiful scenes with actress.

