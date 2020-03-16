Exclusive! There was a time I have rejected a Khan-led film and a Kumar-led film because my aspirations were different: Kangana Ranaut

The trailer of upcoming movie Dhaakad, which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role, is finally out. This is what the actress has to say on playing strong women characters and doing women-centric movies.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 19:09
movie_image: 
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangan

MUMBAI: The movie Dhaakad, which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role along with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Today, finally, the trailer of the movie was launched at the press conference in Mumbai, and was attended by the cast of the movie

Talking about performing strong characters, Kangana Ranaut says that it is great to be playing different and strong characters on screen. It is because of her decisions that she has come a long way in life. There was a point in her life when she had rejected Khan- and Kumar-led movies, and everyone asked her why she is doing so. The actress wanted to explore all the opportunities and variety enjoyed by male actors.

Also read (Shocking! Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter could have gone down the path of not achieving anything: Neliima Azeem)

Arjun Rampal will be seen playing the bad guy in the movie. About his character, the actor says that the team had to work on his look, and he just tried to make bad look good. It is a completely different character, and he really hopes the audience like it.

Divya Dutta says there are good and bad film. When she got narration for Dhaakad, she immediately told herself that needs to be made. It was a great experience working Kangana Ranaut, and she has some beautiful scenes with actress.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already creating a strong buzz on social media. What are your views on it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Ouch! Last I heard, Netflix's head was not able to understand the Indian market: Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at the digital platform)

Kangana Ranaut Arjun Rampal Dhaakad Divya Dutta Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 19:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Awesome! Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Iftari with these special gang, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Naagin 6 has turned into a major hit amongst...
Sirf Tum: Lovely! Suhani confesses her love to Ranveer and is ready to break all barriers
MUMBAI: Colors' TV popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns in the...
Swaran Ghar: What! Kiran and Nimmo’s plan against Swaran and Ajit
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
WOW! Sanaya Irani has a fabulous collection of one-piece outfits; Check out her sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Impressive! Anupamaa: Namaste America: Rupali, Sudhanshu, Baa, Moti Baa, and Ritika stun everyone with their looks
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on...
Spy Bahu: Oh No! Sejal blames the Nanda family for Sohail’s death while Yohan carries out his mission
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "A thread of poetry which connects Chandra and Daulat, also the amazingly written characters" Amruta Khanvilkar on th
Exclusive! The thread of poetry that connects Chandra and Daulat and the amazingly written characters are the USPs: Amruta Khanvilkar on the movie Chandramukhi
Latest Video