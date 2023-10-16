Exclusive! Pyaar Hai Toh Hai actress Paanie Kashyap on saying ‘Yes’ to the movie, “Sometimes, the things that we cannot talk about, eat us on the inside.”

Pyaar Hai Toh Hai is a movie by director Pradeep R.K. Chaudhary, starring Paanie Kashyap, Karan Hariharan and Rohit Choudhary. The movie is releasing on 28th this month
MUMBAI: Paanie Kashyap is an Indian actress who has made her acting debut in Hindi movies with Karan Hariharan, son of the famous singer Hariharan, in the upcoming movie 'Pyaar Hai Toh Hai'.

Pyaar Hai Toh Hai is a movie by director Pradeep R.K. Chaudhary, starring Paanie Kashyap, Karan Hariharan and Rohit Choudhary. The movie is releasing on 28th this month and looking at the trailer of the movie, it seems we can have some high expectations. The trailer looks appealing and so does the performance of the actors.

Talking about Paanie, it’s not just a unique name but also a unique personality and comes with a very strong positive energy. While this is Paanie’s debut movie, it is worth noting that she has worked her way up with music videos, ads and also worked as assistant director.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about the movie, her character and much more.

Tell us about the movie and your character in it?

This movie is about unconditional love and friendship. We are brought up in different ways and later in life we get exposed to so many things, like social media, friends, and different point perceptions of people. The character I’m playing, Nimmo, wants to live her life to the fullest, wants to know and try everything. Nimmo is a happy-go-lucky person.

What made you say ‘Yes’ for the character and the movie?

Firstly it’s a love story and when I read the script, I felt that the story is worth telling. A lot of things in the society are supposed to be talked about but it doesn’t happen and we still want everybody to understand just like that. Sometimes, the things that we cannot talk about, they eat us on the inside. So there are many such things in this story. I feel lucky to get this opportunity and I always wanted to star my career with a love story.

How was your experience shooting with Karan Hariharan?

It was good. He is very punctual and comes prepared. I am an outsider and he belongs to the industry. When you put in all your efforts and prepare for your character, you expect the same honesty from the other side. Karan also came like me, a first-timer and met like fresh faces, just like Armaan and Nimmo. It was amazing working with him.

This was our conversation with Paanie Kashyap. Tell us your opinion about the movie in the comment section below.

