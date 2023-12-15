Exclusive! Raghubir Yadav to be seen in Nitya Mehra’s next

Actor Raghubir Yadav is indeed one of the versatile actors and now Tellychakkar has some great news with regards to the actor, here are the details of his new project
Raghubir Yadav

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Raghubir Yadav is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Nyay. Yes you heard right actor Raghubir Yadav who is indeed one of the versatile names of industry and was seen and loved in different projects in terms of movies and series is now all set to be seen in the new movie titled Nyay – God of Sin directed by Nitya Mehra.

Well the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what the actor has to offer with the show as it is a treat to see his work.

