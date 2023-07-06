Exclusive! Rannvijay Singha on why he didn’t take up many Hindi films, “There were a whole bunch of making out scenes in every movie at that time”

Rannvijay Singha has been a part of a few films, but since 2015, he has not starred in even one. TellyChakkar recently interacted with him and asked him why he slowed down and didn’t star in many Hindi films.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Rannvijay Singha

MUMBAI: Rannvijay Singha is known for his reality shows like MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla. But, he has also starred in a few films like London Dreams, Action Replayy, Mod and more. His last release was Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, which was released in 2015.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Rannvijay Singha and when asked why he slowed down and didn’t star in many Hindi films, he said, “Some of the offers were something I didn’t want to play at that point of time. There were a whole bunch of making out scenes in every movie and at that point, I just got married. I realised that it is something that I don’t want to do.”

Also Read: Rannvijay Singha finally breaks his silence on leaving MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, says “There is no bad blood with MTV or anyone, it was a decision I took for the betterment of my career”

“Not everyone has a choice of saying ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to many things and I always had this choice because that’s the kind of a guy I am. I do what I want. I am privileged to have that choice. I am not saying that everyone should do the same. They should do whatever works for them,” he added.

Apart from TV reality shows and films, Rannvijay Singha has also been a part of a couple of interesting OTT series like Mismatched and City of Dream season 3.

When asked about Mismatched season 3, the actor replied, “No updates at all. I am not one of those guys who would message and ask ‘hi guys what’s up, what’s happening ‘. My manager and I discussed it a few days ago and I said 'when they will want dates, they will call'. Why should we trouble anyone?”

Also Read: Exclusive! Rannvijay Singha on his role in City of Dreams 3, “The character is unlike who I am in real life”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Rannvijay Singha MTV Roadies MTV Splitsvilla London Dreams Action Replayy Mod 3 AM Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Rannvijay Singha on why he didn’t take up many Hindi films, “There were a whole bunch of making out scenes in every movie at that time”
MUMBAI: Rannvijay Singha is known for his reality shows like MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla. But, he has also starred...
Faltu: Humanity! Faltu sympathizes with Tanisha, takes food for her against Ayaan 's wish
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Revealed! Dilpreet shocked by Veer's truth
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Must Read! With reports of Maidaan getting postponed, here are the latest updates on Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movies
MUMBAI: Earlier this year, Ajay Devgn was seen in Bholaa, which did an average business at the box office. The actor’s...
Dhruv Tara: Woah! Tara assists Dhruv in the surgery
MUMBAI:  Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Danger! Iblis tries to kill Ali
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Recent Stories
Rannvijay Singha
Exclusive! Rannvijay Singha on why he didn’t take up many Hindi films, “There were a whole bunch of making out scenes in every movie at that time”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Maidaan
Must Read! With reports of Maidaan getting postponed, here are the latest updates on Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movies
1
Wow! These latest clicks of Bobby Deol with wife Tanya Deol are giving major couple goals
Urvashi Rautela
Have a look at the actors who are banned from visiting certain countries
1
Wow! Shivaleeka Oberoi raises temperatures as she enjoys her holiday at the beach side
Aaliya Siddiqui
Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shares a picture with a mystery man, says “Don’t I have the right to be happy?”
Shah Rukh Khan
Really! Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger amuses netizens, say “Bhai 90s ki Yad Dila Di”