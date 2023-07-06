Exclusive! Rannvijay Singha on why he didn’t take up many Hindi films, “There were a whole bunch of making out scenes in every movie at that time”

MUMBAI: Rannvijay Singha is known for his reality shows like MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla. But, he has also starred in a few films like London Dreams, Action Replayy, Mod and more. His last release was Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, which was released in 2015.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Rannvijay Singha and when asked why he slowed down and didn’t star in many Hindi films, he said, “Some of the offers were something I didn’t want to play at that point of time. There were a whole bunch of making out scenes in every movie and at that point, I just got married. I realised that it is something that I don’t want to do.”

“Not everyone has a choice of saying ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to many things and I always had this choice because that’s the kind of a guy I am. I do what I want. I am privileged to have that choice. I am not saying that everyone should do the same. They should do whatever works for them,” he added.

Apart from TV reality shows and films, Rannvijay Singha has also been a part of a couple of interesting OTT series like Mismatched and City of Dream season 3.

When asked about Mismatched season 3, the actor replied, “No updates at all. I am not one of those guys who would message and ask ‘hi guys what’s up, what’s happening ‘. My manager and I discussed it a few days ago and I said 'when they will want dates, they will call'. Why should we trouble anyone?”

