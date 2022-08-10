EXCLUSIVE! Rrahul Sudhir BAGS the lead role in Aashish Vishwakarma's directorial movie Joint Account

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of great movies are in the pipeline in the upcoming months.

Also, a lot of television actors are all set to make tier big screen debut soon.

And now, we have an exclusive update that a popular and handsome hunk of TV has bagged a movie.

Well, it is none other than Rrahul Sudhir.

Rrahul has bagged the lead role in the movie titled Joint Account.

Nothing much is known about Rrahul's character yet.

Aashish Vishwakarma is the director of this movie and he is also going to produce it.

Apart from Aashish, Samar Goyal will also be producing the film.

Joint Account is bankrolled by One Take Ok.

On the work front, Rrahul is popularly known for his role in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

The actor is currently seen playing the character of Sikander in Colors' show Ishq Mein Ghayal.

