EXCLUSIVE! Rrahul Sudhir on his role in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: My character is not at all positive, he is extremely intriguing and mysterious

After delivering a smashing performance in Ishq Mein Marjawan, Rrahul Sudhir is all set to deliver another amazing performance in Colors' show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.
Rrahul Sudhir

MUMBAI : The ardent fans of Rrahul Sudhir are jumping with joy ever since the news about him joining the star cast of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is out. 

After his terrific performance in Voot's romantic-thriller series Ishq Mein Marjawan, Rrahul will once again be seen in a very different avatar. 

The actor is all set to entertain the fans in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal with his amazing performance and we can't wait to see his entry. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rrahul who spoke about the character and much more. 

What were your thoughts when you were offered this character?

I always intend to do something different. Whatever roles I have done before, they all have been very different from each other. Fans have not liked whenever I have tried to do something conventional. I sort of look for edgy and out-of-the-box characters. 

What kind of character are you playing in the show?

My character is not at all positive. He is very stylish, handsome and masculine. He is extremely intriguing, and mysterious and simultaneously, he is a sadist and also sinister. There is a mixture of emotions in this character. 

How excited are you to shoot with the show's star cast? Have you met any of the actors before? 

No, I haven't. I have met Karan on a few occasions but I haven't met Gashmeer or Reem before. It's going to be really exciting because they are already working for the show for a long time and are quite established. It would be great to work with them. 

Have you done any preparations for your character?

I have got the brief of my character just recently. I'll be shooting for the show from the next week. So, there is not a lot of time to prepare but I'll figure out something by the time I start to shoot for the show. 

Here's wishing Rrahul all the very best for his new journey in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. 

