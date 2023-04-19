Exclusive! Sabka Sai actor Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television. Keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another exciting news from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Avinash Soni has been roped in for the movie Cheers. Yes, you heard right. Actor Avinash Soni, who was seen and loved in the web series Sabka Sai, is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Cheers, which will be directed by Seema Desai.

ALSO READ – WHAT! Paparazzi get confused between Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Well, the detailed information about the movie and the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer with this movie.

What are you views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Cheers? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Afwaah trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar starrer looks like interesting film about how rumours spread like fire on social media