Exclusive! Sabka Sai actor Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers

Actor Avinash Soni, who was seen and loved in the web show Sabka Sai, is now all set to be seen in a movie titled Cheers.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 17:14
movie_image: 
Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television. Keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another exciting news from the entertainment world.  

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Avinash Soni has been roped in for the movie Cheers. Yes, you heard right. Actor Avinash Soni, who was seen and loved in the web series Sabka Sai, is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Cheers, which will be directed by Seema Desai.

ALSO READ –  WHAT! Paparazzi get confused between Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Well, the detailed information about the movie and the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer with this movie.
What are you views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Cheers? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Afwaah trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar starrer looks like interesting film about how rumours spread like fire on social media

 

CHEERS MOVIE AVINASH SONI MX Player SABKA SAI SEEMA DESAI Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 17:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Rakhi Sawant reveals she is going to invest in an IPL team
MUMBAI :Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimanyu confronts Akashra about him being Abhir's real father
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Anupamaa:Kya Baat Hai! Anupama shows her generosity again; admits vegetable vendor’s daughter in her dance class for free?
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Amazing! Radhika sees her ambitions becoming reality
MUMBAI :  Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Damayanti welcomes Shivendra with grand celebration, Shivendra fails to convince Damayanti
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Exclusive! Farzi actress Anurekha Bhagat roped in for Nishedh 2
MUMBAI :   Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and...
Recent Stories
Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers
Exclusive! Sabka Sai actor Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Afwaah trailer:Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar starrer looks like interesting film about how rumours spread like fire on social media
reacted on her marriage questio
Finally! Parineeti Chopra reacts on her marriage, have a look
Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha
WHAT! Paparazzi get confused between Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal
Shehnaaz Gill
Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill reveals she connected with THIS co-star the most on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Satish Kaushik
WOW! Did you know Salman Khan and Satish Kaushik had discussed Tere Naam 2?
Priyanka Chopra is still desi at heart
WOW! Priyanka Chopra is still desi at heart and THIS Insta post of her is a proof