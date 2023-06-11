Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his character, “I was not able to get out of the character for good 2-3 months after the shoot”

MUMBAI : Actor Soham Majumdar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. The Kabir Singh actor has no doubt made his strong mark with his different types of characters. Soham has given his acting contributions in a variety of projects like Homecoming, Dilkhush, Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, Dhamaka and many more. Recently, the actor also gave an amazing performance in the latest movie Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Soham Majumdar opened up about the audience reaction that the movie has been getting, his takeaway from the character and much more.

Tell us about the audience reaction.

To this, Soham Majumdar said that he feels the audience is being genuine with their responses and got moved by the film. He also added that whatever limited has watched the movie, is really loving it and he hopes that soon audience turns up to watch it in theatres too and then get the chance to watch it in a much larger way.

What was your initial reaction and what made you say ‘Yes’ for the character?

To this, Soham Majumdar said that he had auditioned for the part and later loved the narration as it was really beautiful. He also mentions how everyone in his life used to call him a ‘nice guy’, due to which he did not know if he could pull off this crooked character but managed to do so with all thanks to the writer and the director of the movie.

What was the takeaway from the character?

To this, Soham Majumdar said that he was not able to get out of the character for good 2-3 months after the shoot as sometimes you get into the skin of the character which is normal but just a little twisted. He also added that he loved playing the part and that he really played it very freely.

