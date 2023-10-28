OMG! "Even he got irritated and left her hand" netizens react on the viral video of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Pandey

There is a video of Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapoor getting viral all over internet where the actress was seen holding his hand and now netizens have some hilarious reactions, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 16:44
movie_image: 
Roy Kapoor

MUMBAI :Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapoor are the most talked about rumored couple in the current time. We have seen the rumored couple getting clicked at different parties and events. There were also a few pictures which were getting viral all over the internet where they were spotted enjoying their holiday.

This couple are the current hot property of the town and now there is a video that is going viral all over the internet where we see Ananya Pandey is holding the hand of the actor Aditya Roy Kapoor and many have their set of reactions.
 

 

 

Also read Oops! "We do not want another remake from you Akshay Kumar" netizens reacts on the reports of Akshay Kumar doing another movie titled 'Psycho'

As we can see in these comments, many people are saying that actor Aditya Roy Kapoor looks not interested at all in holding the hand of the actress Ananya Pandey, and later he has left her hand. Also many people are expressing that Aditya Roy Kapoor is too good for the actress Ananya Pandey. There are many people who are also saying that the actor looks good with Shraddha Kapoor and not with Ananya Pandey.

What are your views on this viral video of the rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Pandey and on these comments? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Kya Baat Hai! Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan dances to tune of Tiger 3’s track, expresses love for Salman Khan

Aditya Roy Kapoor Ananya Pandey Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Pandey Bollywood dating Bollywood couple BOLLYWOOD PARTIES Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 16:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai reveals how she would deal with Salman Khan during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode and talks about who is weak and strong in the game
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has been doing well and the show is among the top ten shows in the BARC ratings.As we had...
Exclusvie! Seema Pahwa is all set to share screen with Manoj Pahwa and Neha Dhupia for a ott series titled Therapy Sherapy
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Shocking! Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via Email; Reliance Industries Chairman files police complaint
MUMBAI: Mukesh Ambani is one of the Richest and most influential people in the world. His and his family’s fame and...
Exclusvie! Manoj Pahwa to be seen in the upcoming show titled Therapy Sherapy
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some great news from the world of entertainment,...
Really! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner were each other’s ‘confidants’ before unfollowing on IG
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular actresses of Indian Cinema. She gained global recognition with her...
Exclusvie! Gulshan Devaiah roped in for ott series titled coming from JAR pictures
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some great news from the world of entertainment,...
Recent Stories
Mukesh
Shocking! Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via Email; Reliance Industries Chairman files police complaint
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mukesh
Shocking! Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via Email; Reliance Industries Chairman files police complaint
Priyanka
Really! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner were each other’s ‘confidants’ before unfollowing on IG
Siddharth
Sweet! Siddharth shares a beautiful poetry for his ‘Partner’ Aditi Rao Hydari on her birthday, check it out
Box office
Box office! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video falls completely flat, whereas Tejas and 12th Fail gets a decent opening
Riteish Deshmukh
Cute! Riteish Deshmukh along with this his family is all prepared for Halloween, check out these cute videos that gives major couple goals
Ranbir
Really! Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Deepika Padukone’s condom statement in Koffee With Karan, check it out