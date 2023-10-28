Kya Baat Hai! Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan dances to tune of Tiger 3’s track, expresses love for Salman Khan

Harshaali posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen dancing to the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer upcoming movie Tiger 3.
MUMBAI: We all remember Harshaali Malhotra as Munni from the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She was a child actor and had impressed one and all with her performance in the film. Well, Harshaali is now grown up and grabs everyone’s attention on social media.

Also read - WOW! Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra dances to What Jhumka; netizens are surprised to see her, "Munni kitni badi hogai”

Recently, she posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen dancing to the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer upcoming movie Tiger 3. It’s a beautiful video with harshaali Malhotra’s lively dance moves.

While we recognize her as ‘Munni’ from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, we should also know that the actress still has a good connection with Salman Khan. We can see it in the caption that she has written, expressing her happiness dancing on the track.

In the caption the actress writes, “Dancing to @beingsalmankhan songs brings me a unique joy. Thank you for creating ‘Munni.’ A big part of who I am today is because of you

Love you salman sir”

We have seen Harshaali Malhotra making a lot of trendy Reels and posting it on her Instagram profile where a lot of her fans adore seeing the grown up girl.

Talking about Harshaali’s Instagram profile, the actress has a huge fan base that love to see her exploring her own creative side. The actress has a huge following of 2.9 million.

Meanwhile, the audience is waiting eagerly for Tiger 3 to release in theatres as it’s getting hard for everyone to control their excitement.

Also read - WOW! Ranveer Singh would like to recreate What Jhumka with THIS veteran actress

Tell us what you think about Harshaali’s dance, in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

