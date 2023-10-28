Kya Baat Hai! Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan dances to the tune of Tiger 3’s track, expresses love for Salman Khan

Harshaali posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen dancing to the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer upcoming movie Tiger 3.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 14:31
movie_image: 
Harshaali Malhotra

MUMBAI: We all remember Harshaali Malhotra as Munni from the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She was a child actor and had impressed one and all with her performance in the film. Well, Harshaali is now grown up and is grabbing everyone’s attention on social media.

Also read - WOW! Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra dances to What Jhumka; netizens are surprised to see her, "Munni kitni badi hogai”

Recently, she posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen dancing to the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer upcoming movie Tiger 3. It’s a beautiful video with harshaali Malhotra’s lively dance moves.

Check out the video below:

While we recognize her as ‘Munni’ from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, we should also know that the actress still has a good connection with Salman Khan. We can see it in the caption that she has written, expressing her happiness dancing on the track.

In the caption the actress writes, “Dancing to @beingsalmankhan songs brings me a unique joy. Thank you for creating ‘Munni.’ A big part of who I am today is because of you️

Love you salman sir ️”

We have seen Harshaali Malhotra making a lot of trendy Reels and posting it on her Instagram profile where a lot of her fans adore seeing the grown up girl.

Talking about Harshaali’s Instagram profile, the actress has a huge fan base that loves to see her exploring her own creative side. The actress has a huge following of 2.9 million.

Meanwhile, the audience is waiting eagerly for Tiger 3 to release in theaters as it’s getting hard for everyone to control their excitement.

Also read - WOW! Ranveer Singh would like to recreate What Jhumka with THIS veteran actress

Tell us what you think about Harshaali’s dance, in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Harshaali Malhotra Salman Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan Tiger 3 Katrina Kaif child actors Bollywood actors Movie News Emraan Hashmi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 14:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai reveals how she would deal with Salman Khan during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode and talks about who is weak and strong in the game
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has been doing well and the show is among the top ten shows in the BARC ratings.As we had...
Exclusvie! Seema Pahwa is all set to share screen with Manoj Pahwa and Neha Dhupia for a ott series titled Therapy Sherapy
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Shocking! Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via Email; Reliance Industries Chairman files police complaint
MUMBAI: Mukesh Ambani is one of the Richest and most influential people in the world. His and his family’s fame and...
Exclusvie! Manoj Pahwa to be seen in the upcoming show titled Therapy Sherapy
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some great news from the world of entertainment,...
Really! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner were each other’s ‘confidants’ before unfollowing on IG
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular actresses of Indian Cinema. She gained global recognition with her...
Exclusvie! Gulshan Devaiah roped in for ott series titled coming from JAR pictures
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some great news from the world of entertainment,...
Recent Stories
Mukesh
Shocking! Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via Email; Reliance Industries Chairman files police complaint
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mukesh
Shocking! Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via Email; Reliance Industries Chairman files police complaint
Priyanka
Really! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner were each other’s ‘confidants’ before unfollowing on IG
Siddharth
Sweet! Siddharth shares a beautiful poetry for his ‘Partner’ Aditi Rao Hydari on her birthday, check it out
Box office
Box office! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video falls completely flat, whereas Tejas and 12th Fail gets a decent opening
Riteish Deshmukh
Cute! Riteish Deshmukh along with this his family is all prepared for Halloween, check out these cute videos that gives major couple goals
Roy Kapoor
OMG! "Even he got irritated and left her hand" netizens reacts on the viral video of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Pandey