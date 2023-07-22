WOW! Ranveer Singh would like to recreate What Jhumka with THIS veteran actress

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s song What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become a chartbuster. The song is being loved by one and all, and many reels are being made on it.

Recently, a musical event of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was organised and there when Ranveer was asked which yesteryear actress he would like to recreate the song What Jhumka, the actor said, “There is a particular artist who I had a great amount of love, respect, admiration, and reverence for. I think she has been one of the most versatile performers to have ever graced Indian cinema. I would say Sridevi ji.”

Also Read: Wow! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt walks the ramp, over Rocky and Rani are looking stunning

Well, Sridevi was one of the most talented actresses we had in Indian cinema and she was known for her amazing dance numbers. So, watching her dance to What Jhumka would have surely been great. Even when it comes to Alia’s look in the song Tum Kya Mile, it does remind people of Sridevi’s look from Chandni.

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the movie is directed by Karan Johar and apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The trailer and the songs of the film have created a good pre-release buzz.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023. It marks the comeback of Karan Johar as a director after a gap of seven years.

Also Read: Must Read! Ranveer Singh Shines as he sings Ve Kamleya for Alia Bhatt, have a look at the video

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.