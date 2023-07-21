Wow! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt walks the ramp, over Rocky and Rani are looking stunning

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are grabbing the attention of the fans currently and are the talk of the town for the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, we have seen and loved this pair before in the movie Gully Boy and now the fans are eagerly looking forward to see them once again on big screen in this upcoming Karan Johar directorial.

No doubt the trailer of the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has got a big thumbs up from the fans and audience and now they are eagerly looking forward to seeing this family drama. And now we have seen our very own Rocky and Rani walking the ramp as they were seen attending an event of Manish Malhotra.

No doubt Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are looking beautiful together, and they are grabbing the eyeballs of the fans. We can see some beautiful chemistry between the two, the vibe of which we have got from the trailer itself and we are looking forward to seeing some more amazing chemistry in the movie.

No doubt Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved on screen Jodi and it will be a treat to watch them once again on big screen, what are your views on this beautiful jodi and how will you rate them in terms of Chemistry, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July.

