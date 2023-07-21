Must Read! Here’s why Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD glimpse stands out

MUMBAI: Internationally, we have seen many movies that are based in future, destruction and how a superhero comes and saves the world. But, when it comes to Indian cinema, nothing sort of this has been tried by the filmmakers here. However, Nag Ashwin, who has earlier directed movies like Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati, decided to make a futuristic sci-fi movie tentatively titled Project K.

Recently, at the San Diego-Comic Con, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of the movie and also revealed the official title. Project K is titled Kalki 2898 AD which means that it is set in 875 years from today.

Well, the glimpse is interesting and it stands out in many ways. One of the most important things is that the glimpse has all the actors in it and just doesn’t concentrate on Prabhas. If we look at the first glimpses of Prabhas’ last few films, it mainly concentrated on him and tried to showcase him in a larger-than-life avatar.

In Kalki 2898 AD, he does play a superhero, but still the first glimpse doesn’t showcase him like in the movie there’s nothing else apart from him. Other actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone have been given good scope to shine. Also, at the end of the glimpse when it comes to giving credits to the actors, it starts with Amitabh Bachchan’s name, followed by Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and then at the end Prabhas’ name appears.

Kalki 2898 AD is a VFX heavy film, and while this year many movies have failed to impress us with their visual effects, the VFX of Nag Ashwin’s directorial looks good. Of course, the movie will be compared to many international films, but we cannot ignore the fact that surely Indian cinema is trying something new and unique with Kalki 2898.

Kalki 2898 AD is slated to release on 12th January 2024. However, there were reports that the movie might get postponed. But, there’s no official announcement about it.

