Must Read! Deepika Padukone’s first look from Project K gets a mixed response; fans praise her expression, but netizens compare it with Dune

MUMBAI: Yesterday, in the afternoon, the makers of Project K tweeted that they will be unveiling Deepika Padukone’s first look from the movie at 5 pm. However, it was delayed and finally, the first look was unveiled at night.

While sharing the poster, Deepika posted, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK.” Well, the poster doesn’t give out many details about how the actress looks as it’s a close up picture.

Also Read: Woah! Deepika Padukone rates Ranveer Singh's 'no-beard' looks, netizens have a shocking reaction

Deepika’s first look has received mixed responses from the people on social media. While some fans are praising the actress’ expression, some are calling it a copy of Dune.

A netizen tweeted, “Weird for a first look. It's a closeup shot. At least show the whole costume and all. Now don't tell me they are saving it for a glimpse.” Another Twitter user wrote, “i love how her face is giving, there’s hope and fear in her eyes. this is why deepika stays winning when it comes to being emotive on screen. there’s no one quite like her.” One more netizen tweeted, “Sasta copy of DUNE and wanna be zendaya.” Check out the tweets below...

What do you have to say about Deepika’s look in Project K? Let us know in the comments below...

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamaal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The film’s title will be announced at San Diego Comic-Con which will take place on 20th July 2023.

Reportedly, the movie is titled KaalChakra. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Also Read: WHAT! Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan starrer Project K titled Kaalchakra? Here’s how netizens have reacted to the title

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.