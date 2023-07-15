WHAT! Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan starrer Project K titled Kaalchakra? Here’s how netizens have reacted to the title

Reportedly, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan starrer Project K has been titled Kaalchakra. Well, netizens have mixed reactions to it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 15:52
movie_image: 
Project K

MUMBAI:  Prabhas is not going through a great phase in his career right now. The actor’s last three releases, Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush failed to make a mark at the box office, and even disappointed his fans. However, the actor still has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is Project K.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin, and it also stars Deepika Paduone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The film is going to be at the San Diego Comic-Con, and reportedly the official title of the movie will be announced there.

However, there’s a buzz on social media that the film has been titled Kaalchakra which means wheel of time. There have been multiple reports about Project K that the movie is based on future and it has references of Mahabharata in it, and Big B might be seen playing the role of Ashwatthama.

While nothing has been confirmed by the makers, netizens have given mixed reactions to the title Kaalchakra. A netizen tweeted, “If true .. Disappointed @nagashwin7.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Really looking forward to the movie… something new and ambitious coming to us.” One more netizen tweeted, “Is this a superhero film or another Brahmastra genre?” Check out the tweets below…


Did you like the title Kaalchakra? Let us know in the comments below…

Project K is slated to release on 12th January 2024, but there are rumours that the movie might get postponed. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Prabhas Deepika Padukone Amitabh Bachchan Kamal Haasan Disha Patani Project K Kaalchakra Nag Ashwin Movie News TellyChakkar
