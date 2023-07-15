WHAT! Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan starrer Project K titled Kaalchakra? Here’s how netizens have reacted to the title

MUMBAI: Prabhas is not going through a great phase in his career right now. The actor’s last three releases, Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush failed to make a mark at the box office, and even disappointed his fans. However, the actor still has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is Project K.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin, and it also stars Deepika Paduone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The film is going to be at the San Diego Comic-Con, and reportedly the official title of the movie will be announced there.

However, there’s a buzz on social media that the film has been titled Kaalchakra which means wheel of time. There have been multiple reports about Project K that the movie is based on future and it has references of Mahabharata in it, and Big B might be seen playing the role of Ashwatthama.

While nothing has been confirmed by the makers, netizens have given mixed reactions to the title Kaalchakra. A netizen tweeted, “If true .. Disappointed @nagashwin7.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Really looking forward to the movie… something new and ambitious coming to us.” One more netizen tweeted, “Is this a superhero film or another Brahmastra genre?” Check out the tweets below…



Project K is slated to release on 12th January 2024, but there are rumours that the movie might get postponed. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

