WOW! Project K becomes the first Indian movie to make it at San Diego Comic-Con; netizens say, “This is Huge”

MUMBAI: Project K starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani is one of the biggest films being made in Indian cinema. It is reportedly a sci-fi action film set in the future, and Project K is said to be a working title of the film.

Well now, even before its release, Project K has got a big feather in its hat. It has become the first Indian movie to make it at the San Diego Comic Con. Reportedly, an exclusive footage from the film will be shown at the event, and its official title will be revealed.

Netizens are very happy about it. A netizen tweeted, “Wow wow Comicon is the world biggest pop culture event This is huge.” Another Twitter user wrote, “We are taking Indian cinema to new heights yet again.” One more netizen tweeted, “Atleast more than half of the people doesn't know how huge this is #ProjectK is becoming huge day by day, and it's most awaited indian film ever!!!” Check out the tweets below...

Project K is said to be a bilingual film being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

It is actually a proper pan-India film as it has Hindi film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, Telugu star Prabhas, and Tamil movie star Kamal Haasan. The movie is slated to release on 12th Jan 2024. However, there are reports that it has been postponed.

