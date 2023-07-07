WOW! Project K becomes the first Indian movie to make it at San Diego Comic-Con; netizens say, “This is Huge”

Project K starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani has got a big feather in its hat. It has become the first Indian movie to make it at the San Diego Comic Con
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 12:24
movie_image: 
Project K

MUMBAI: Project K starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani is one of the biggest films being made in Indian cinema. It is reportedly a sci-fi action film set in the future, and Project K is said to be a working title of the film.

Well now, even before its release, Project K has got a big feather in its hat. It has become the first Indian movie to make it at the San Diego Comic Con. Reportedly, an exclusive footage from the film will be shown at the event, and its official title will be revealed.

Also Read: Woah! Hefty fees charged by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone for the film 'Project K' revealed

Netizens are very happy about it. A netizen tweeted, “Wow wow Comicon is the world biggest pop culture event This is huge.” Another Twitter user wrote, “We are taking Indian cinema to new heights yet again.” One more netizen tweeted, “Atleast more than half of the people doesn't know how huge this is #ProjectK is becoming huge day by day, and it's most awaited indian film ever!!!” Check out the tweets below...

Project K is said to be a bilingual film being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

It is actually a proper pan-India film as it has Hindi film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, Telugu star Prabhas, and Tamil movie star Kamal Haasan. The movie is slated to release on 12th Jan 2024. However, there are reports that it has been postponed.

Also Read: HOT! Disha Patani birthday: Project K actress sets the screens on fire even in desi avatars and these pictures are proof

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Project K San Diego Comic-Con Amitabh Bachchan Prabhas Deepika Padukone Kamal Haasan Disha Patani Nag Ashwin Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 12:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Did Isha just revealed the backstory of her marriage?
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in in the main game of Bigg Boss ; read to know more
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Angad shocked by Judge’s revelation, Daarji out on bail
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
WOW! Project K becomes the first Indian movie to make it at San Diego Comic-Con; netizens say, “This is Huge”
MUMBAI: Project K starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani is one of the...
Aww! Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma becomes a mother for the second time; shares adorable picture of baby boy ‘Arden’
MUMBAI: Evelyn Sharma who is known for her hit Bollywood films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, among others,...
Recent Stories
Project K
WOW! Project K becomes the first Indian movie to make it at San Diego Comic-Con; netizens say, “This is Huge”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Evelyn Sharma
Aww! Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma becomes a mother for the second time; shares adorable picture of baby boy ‘Arden’
Nysa Devgn
Uff! Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn leaves a mushy comment on rumored boyfriend Orry’s post “Don’t Leave Me Now Baby…”
predictable film that offers nothing great
Neeyat movie review: This Vidya Balan starrer is a dull, predictable film that offers nothing great
Nayanthara
What! Nayanthara’s stunning first look from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan leaked, check it out
have a look at the comments
Trolling! Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for her zip-lining video, have a look at the comments
Pulkit Samrat Teases Fans with Behind-the-Scenes Snap
Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3's Dubbing Commences: Pulkit Samrat Teases Fans with Behind-the-Scenes Snap!