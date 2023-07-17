Woah! Deepika Padukone rates Ranveer Singh's 'no-beard' looks, netizens have a shocking reaction

MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone is truly an iconic actress from her generation and her impeccable facial expressions in movies have often been hailed.

Now, an old video of the Chennai Express actress making uncomfortable expressions about her hubby Ranveer Singh definitely did not go well with her comments. In the now-viral video, Deepika spoke about how she doesn’t like Ranveer without a beard and gave him low ratings when she shows him his non-beard pictures.

In the video, Deepika made smutty facial expressions while eating Ranveer's non-beats looks, and the Pathaan actress’ low ratings sparked a debate amongst netizens, who questioned Deepika about her life choices.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are termed as the IT couple of Bollywood and their love story has often been revered in filmy circles. Deepika and Ranveer are more like buddies first and then lovers, and as friends, they are each other's critics and are open to criticism.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, "Her expressions omg? She was reconsidering her life choices". Another user said, "She's questioning her life choices."

Just recently, several rumours suggested that Deepika-Ranveer’s marriage was strained as the former did not post a birthday wish for her husband Ranveer on his birthday. The actress was also questioned that if she wishes everyone on their birthday and shares it on her social media handle, why didn’t she do it for her husband?

However, Ranveer put an end to all the speculations around the rumours of their troubled marriage to rest by sharing a thankful post for all the wishes by sharing his picture with his wife Deepika Padukone from their intimate vacation.

On the professional front, Ranveer gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen next in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and KaalChakra with Prabhas.

