Must Read! Deepika Padukone reveals her skin care routine

Recently, Deepika Padukone did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, and revealed what’s the secret behind her glowing skin. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 19:02
movie_image: 
Must Read! Deepika Padukone reveals her skin care routine

MUMBAI:Deepika Padukone is one of the most beautiful actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. The actress’ fans always talk about how gorgeous she looks. Well, we are sure many of you might be thinking about what’s the secret behind her glowing skin, and Deepika has finally opened up about it.

Also Read: Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024

Recently, she did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, and when a fan asked her about her super glowing skin, the actress said, “My secret has always been, just keep it very simple and just stick to the fundamentals. It’s sort of the mantra that my mother taught me while I was growing up, she is like don’t do too much to your skin, keep it simple; less is more.”

“So, just as a young kid, a mother tells you that it just sticks with you and I kind of continued that through my journey and my skin care routine. I just focus on cleansing my skin, keeping my skin hydrated, using sunscreen for protecting it from the sun and that’s really all I do,” she added.

Also Read: Really! “I was a more successful person”, when Deepika Padukone revealed she earned more than husband Ranveer Singh

So, now you all know what Deepika does for the glowing skin.

Talking about her movies, the actress has some interesting films lined up. She will be seen in movies like Project K, Fighter, Jawan (cameo), and The Intern remake. While Jawan releases in September this year, Fighter will hit the big screens in January 2024.    

Are you excited for the upcoming movies of Deepika? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Deepika Padukone Pathaan Project K Fighter JAWAN The Intern Shah Rukh Khan Hrithik Roshan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 19:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Love Quest! Sai wants Virat’s help for THIS
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Bigg Bos 16 winner MC Stan collaborates with actor Aasim Gulati for this special reason
MUMBAI: Mc Stan is one of the most famous rappers in today’s time and has a crazy fan following.The actor came into the...
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Prince Narula has a massive fight with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty; the latter tells him to shut up and the actor threatens to quit the show
MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Exclusive! “Being the character of a watchman, I saw potential in it’ Faiz Khan
MUMBAI: Actor Faiz Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his projects, the actor was seen...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Consoling! Manvendra comes to calm Damayanti
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Shocking! Mystery of Keerti’s death to finally be revealed?
MUMBAI:Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha
Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha
Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha
Ranveer
HOT! Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more actors who dared to bare it all
Monica Bedi
WHAT! These actors were linked with underworld
Adah Sharma
What! Adah Sharma’s old chat mocking Ananya Panday goes viral? here’s what she said
Zara Hatke
Must Read! Have a look at the much awaited movies of 2023
check out
GORGEOUS! Palak Tiwari impresses Fans with These Pictures all the way from Maldives, check out