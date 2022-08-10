Must Read! Deepika Padukone reveals her skin care routine

MUMBAI:Deepika Padukone is one of the most beautiful actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. The actress’ fans always talk about how gorgeous she looks. Well, we are sure many of you might be thinking about what’s the secret behind her glowing skin, and Deepika has finally opened up about it.

Recently, she did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, and when a fan asked her about her super glowing skin, the actress said, “My secret has always been, just keep it very simple and just stick to the fundamentals. It’s sort of the mantra that my mother taught me while I was growing up, she is like don’t do too much to your skin, keep it simple; less is more.”

“So, just as a young kid, a mother tells you that it just sticks with you and I kind of continued that through my journey and my skin care routine. I just focus on cleansing my skin, keeping my skin hydrated, using sunscreen for protecting it from the sun and that’s really all I do,” she added.

So, now you all know what Deepika does for the glowing skin.

Talking about her movies, the actress has some interesting films lined up. She will be seen in movies like Project K, Fighter, Jawan (cameo), and The Intern remake. While Jawan releases in September this year, Fighter will hit the big screens in January 2024.

