Really! “I was a more successful person”, when Deepika Padukone revealed she earned more than husband Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most influential and powerful couples of Bollywood. They never fail to catch people’s attention with their beautiful chemistry on-screen and off and their PDAs that are so adorable. The couple’s appearances on red carpets makes the media go into a frenzy and their star power is indisputable. While together their net worth runs into millions, individually, they have never compared their incomes.

In a previous interview, the Padmaavat actress opened up about once being more successful than her husband. She said, “His success and the money he makes today are very different. But when we were dating seven years back, I was a more successful person. I was working more and was busier. There were days when I wouldn’t even be home. I was making more money but that has never come in between our relationship. That I find unique and I want to see more of that.”

Deepika and Ranveer who are lovingly called DeepVeer by their fans met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They fell in love during filming and got married in 2018 after dating for 6 years. The couple have shared the screen together in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and recently in the sports film 83.

Credit-Spotboye

