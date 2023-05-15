Really! “I was a more successful person”, when Deepika Padukone revealed she earned more than husband Ranveer Singh

While together their net worth runs into millions, individually, they have never compared their incomes.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 07:45
movie_image: 
Padukone

MUMBAI:  Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most influential and powerful couples of Bollywood. They never fail to catch people’s attention with their beautiful chemistry on-screen and off and their PDAs that are so adorable. The couple’s appearances on red carpets makes the media go into a frenzy and their star power is indisputable. While together their net worth runs into millions, individually, they have never compared their incomes.

Also Read-WHAT! Ranveer Singh opens up about his Casting Couch experience; was asked to be 'smart'

In a previous interview, the Padmaavat actress opened up about once being more successful than her husband. She said, “His success and the money he makes today are very different. But when we were dating seven years back, I was a more successful person. I was working more and was busier. There were days when I wouldn’t even be home. I was making more money but that has never come in between our relationship. That I find unique and I want to see more of that.”

 

 

Deepika and Ranveer who are lovingly called DeepVeer by their fans met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They fell in love during filming and got married in 2018 after dating for 6 years. The couple have shared the screen together in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and recently in the sports film 83. 

Also Read- What! Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were seen shooting for a song for Jawan, here are some leaked pictures

Aren’t DeepVeer the cutest couple in Bollywood?

What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Spotboye
 

 

 

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Pathaan 83 Ram Leela Bajirao Mastani Padmaavat Cirkus Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
UFF! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt once again set some Couple Goals in This video, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining gossip and stories from the telly...
EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane on working with child actors in GHKKPM: Aria's energy is unmatchable, and Tanmay is also a very sweet child, I have never seen kids so happy on the sets
MUMBAI :Shaika Films' drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which launched in the year 2020 is successfully running...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OH NO! This is what happened to Rohit Roy when he did the first stunt of the show
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
OMG!The Kerala Story’s Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen meet with an accident, actress says “nothing serious”
MUMBAI :The Kerala Story has opened new doors for actress Adah Sharma and director Sudipto Sen. The movie released on...
Anupamaa : Finally! Anupama and Anuj meet after their separation
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
AMAZING! Mommies-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy and Ishita Dutta set new saree trends for their baby shower ceremonies, Kajol, Divyanka Tripathi, and Shivangi Joshi among others spotted at the functions
MUMBAI :The year 2023 saw lots of good news in the entertainment industry.So many actors and actresses announced their...
Recent Stories
Sudipto Sen meet with an accident
OMG!The Kerala Story’s Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen meet with an accident, actress says “nothing serious”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sudipto Sen meet with an accident
OMG!The Kerala Story’s Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen meet with an accident, actress says “nothing serious”
The Kerala Story, IB71 and Chatrapathi box office collection
Must Read! The Kerala Story, IB71 and Chatrapathi box office collection: Adah Sharma’s film does exceptionally well, Vidyut Jammwal starrer shows growth, Sreenivas Bellamkonda starrer is a disaster
Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan
Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan for their next supernatural thriller
Shah Rukh Khan
Whoa! From Luxurious Rolls Royce to sleek BMWs, check out the spectacular car collection of Shah Rukh Khan
shweta tiwari
What! Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari reveals that her mom lived in a ‘chawl-like one-bedroom space’ with the entire family during her struggling days
Manushi Chhillar
Stunning! As Manushi Chhillar is all set for her Cannes debut, check out some of her beautiful red carpet looks