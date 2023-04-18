What! Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were seen shooting for a song for Jawan, here are some leaked pictures

Leaked pictures from the shoot of a song for Jawan is getting viral all over the internet. Have a look at the pictures
Shahrukh Khan

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Jawan, which has Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role is the talk of the town. The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement video is made. It also stars superstar actress Nayanthara and is directed by South mass director Atlee Kumar. The movie will also have Vijay Sethupathi playing the negative character.

Movie Jawan has been grabbing the attention of fans not only because of the presence of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but also for some amazing cameos played by Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and Yhathalapathy Vijay. Also, there are many reports doing rounds that Allu Arjun has already shot for his cameo in the movie. Having said that, there are many leaked pictures of the movie Jawan floating all over the internet. One can see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shooting for a song.

These pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are getting viral and they both are looking as beautiful as ever. We can expect to witness yet another sizzling chemistry between them in the movie Jawan.

These pictures are grabbing the attention of the fans. What are your views on these coming directly from the set of the movie and how excited are you for the movie Jawan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

