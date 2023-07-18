Must Read! Ranveer Singh Shines as he sings Ve Kamleya for Alia Bhatt, have a look at the video

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is no doubt one of the big releases of the Year, the movie which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role is directed by Karan Johar.

The trailer of the movie is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and there are many people who are saying that it is giving the vibe of a complete family drama and entertainer.

Recently the song of the movie Ve Kamleya is out and it is started to grabbing the attention of the fans and slowly it is ruling the hearts of millions, during the song launch actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stole show as the actor was singing a song for the actress.

As we the actor Ranveer Singh was blushing as he was singing the song for the actress Alia Bhatt and later we see both of them doing the rap together. This indeed shows the beautiful chemistry between the two, well this is just a glimpse and we look forward to see more of this beautiful Chemistry on the big screen in the movie.

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July.

