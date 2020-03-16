Exclusive! Section 375 actor Rahul Bhat roped in for Anurag Kashyap’s next

Actor Rahul Bhat who is known for his acting contribution to projects like Daas Dev, Section 375, and others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Anurag Kashyap movie

 

Rahul Bhat

TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another exclusive piece of information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Rahul Bhat has been roped in for the upcoming Anurag Kashyap movie. Yes, you heard that right. Actor Rahul Bhatt who is known for his amazing acting contribution to projects like Section 375, Daas Dev, and others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie which is tentatively titled Kennedy coming from the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

No doubt we always look forward to the upcoming projects coming from the side of one of the finest filmmakers of the Bollywood industry Anurag Kashyap and we look forward to seeing what he has to offer with his upcoming movie.

How excited are you about this movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

How excited are you about this movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

ANURAG KASHYUP KENNEDY Rahul Bhat new movie Do Baaraa Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
