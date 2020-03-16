Exclusive! Vivek Tondon and Ravi Khemu roped in for Sonakshi Sinha starrer ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’

MUMBAI:Actors Vivek Tondon and Ravi Khemu are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Vivek Tondon and Ravi Khemu have been roped in for the movie ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ which has Sonakshi Singh in the leading role. Yes, you heard it right. Actor Vivek Tondon who is known for The Politician (2020), Bombay Begums (2021), and Mumbai Saga (2021) is all set to collaborate with actor Ravi Khemu who is known for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Rajneeti (2010) and Morjim (2022).

They both are coming together for the upcoming thriller titled ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ which has Sonakshi Sinha in the leading role.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles. ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ is produced by NVB Films headed by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, and Ankur Takrani, Kussh S Sinha’s Kratos Entertainment, and Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films.

