EXCLUSIVE! Shamshera actor Prakhar Saxena and Dil Dhadakne Do actress Kalliroi Tziafeta BAGS Sonakshi Sinha starrer Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness

We have seen so many movies in the pipeline in the upcoming days.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for her upcoming movie Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

Sonakshi has had a fabulous career so far and has given many hit movies.

Well, Nikita Roy's poster is already out and it looks extremely promising.

We have got an exclusive update on the star cast of the movie.

We have exclusively learnt that actor Prakhar Saxena and Kalliroi Tziafeta are roped in for the movie.

Prakhar is known for his performance in the recently released movie Shamshera. He has also done projects like Torbaaz and Apharan.

Meanwhile, Kalliroi is known for her roles in projects like Hunterrr, Dil Dhadakne Do, The Ashram, and Omerta among others.

Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness is Sonkahsi's Kussh S Sinha’s directorial.

The film also has Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.

Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness is produced by NVB Films, Kratos Entertainment and Nikita Pai Films. It is expected to hit theaters next year.

The casting is done by casting director Sonu Singh Rajput.

