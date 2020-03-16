Exclusive! Shiddat fame Radhika Madan roped in for Four Lines Production and Sudhanshu Saria's next project!

Tellychakkar exclusively learnt that Shiddat fame Radhika Madan has been roped in for Four Lines Production and Sudhanshu Saria's next project!
Radhika Madan

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from TV, Bollywood, and the digital world.

Also read: SHOCKING! Radhika Madan’s social media account gets HACKED

Now, we have an exclusive update from the entertainment world.

We exclusively learnt that Shiddat fame Radhika Madan has been recently roped in for Four Lines Productions and Sudhanshu Saria’s next project. Well, it is not clear whether it will be a film or a web series, but we will soon update you about it.

Also read: Radhika Madan: When we see a love story it just feels like home

Radhika Madam made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Pataakha. The actress is super active on her social media platforms, where she keeps updating her followers about her whereabouts and films. She has 3.5 million followers.

She has made her way from telly town to B-town.

So are you excited for her next project?

Do let us know your views on the same.

All the best, Radhika!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Radhika Madan FOUR LINES PRODUCTION TV actor Bollywood actress Sudhanshu Saria TellyChakkar Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi Shiddat Angrezi Medium Pataakha mard ko dard naghi hota hai
