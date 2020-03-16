Exclusive! Shiddat fame Radhika Madan roped in for Four Lines Production and Sudhanshu Saria's next project!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from TV, Bollywood, and the digital world.

Now, we have an exclusive update from the entertainment world.

We exclusively learnt that Shiddat fame Radhika Madan has been recently roped in for Four Lines Productions and Sudhanshu Saria’s next project. Well, it is not clear whether it will be a film or a web series, but we will soon update you about it.

Radhika Madam made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Pataakha. The actress is super active on her social media platforms, where she keeps updating her followers about her whereabouts and films. She has 3.5 million followers.

She has made her way from telly town to B-town.

