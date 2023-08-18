Exclusive! Shiksha Mandal’s Sandeep Goyat to be seen in Randeep Hooda starrer Laal Rang 2

'Laal Rang', which was released in 2016, revolved around the illegal trade of blood banks in Haryana and sheds light on the darker aspects of society.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 18:22
movie_image: 
Sandeep Goyat

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

OTT movies and shows have taken over the entertainment world and are producing some of the best content for consumption.

'Laal Rang', which was released in 2016, revolved around the illegal trade of blood banks in Haryana and shed light on the darker aspects of society.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda meets 'Laal Rang 2' director to discuss story, characters

As per sources, Sandeep Goyat, who was a part of projects like Shiksha Mandal, Akhada, InCar and more, will also be a part of Laal Rang 2. 

'Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva' is its sequel produced by Randeep Hooda Films, Avak Films & Jelly Bean Entertainment. It is co-produced by Anwar Ali and Sonu Kuntal.

Randeep Hooda, Akshay Oberoi and Pia Bajpai reprise their roles in the project, with Syed Ahmad Afzal as the director of the popular project.

Akshay played the character of Rajesh in the first part. He was the partner of Shankar, played by Randeep Hooda in the 2016 film. They both were a part of the blood mafia in the film.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Akshay Oberoi can't wait to start working on 'Laal Rang 2'

Laal Rang 2 Laal Rang Randeep Hooda Syed Ahmad Afzal Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva Akshay Oberoi Pia Bajpai SANDEEP GOYAT Shiksha Mandal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 18:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kalaa trailer! This Bejoy Nambiar directorial is the perfect dose of thrill and drama dealing with black money marketing
MUMBAI: The upcoming OTT show Kaala was attracting the fans when the teaser was out. As the title is very unique and...
Exclusive! Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actor Bijay Anand says, “For me, acting is not a job, it’s more of a passion”
MUMBAI: Bijay Anand has been a part of many movies, TV shows, and OTT series like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Siya Ke Ram,...
Interesting! Here’s all you need to know about the ‘6 girls’ in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been released. Well, for the first time, a trailer...
Exclusive! Shiksha Mandal’s Sandeep Goyat to be seen in Randeep Hooda starrer Laal Rang 2
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Hottie! Actress Prajakta Dusane is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: With her amazing acting contribution actress Prajakta Dusane has been grabbing the attention of the fans and...
What! Did MC Stan break Elvish Yadav’s Instagram LIVE record during his birthday? Read on to know more
MUMBAI: The Internet has been buzzing ever since YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the controversial...
Recent Stories
Bijay
Exclusive! Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actor Bijay Anand says, “For me, acting is not a job, it’s more of a passion”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bijay
Exclusive! Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actor Bijay Anand says, “For me, acting is not a job, it’s more of a passion”
Shah Rukh Khan
Interesting! Here’s all you need to know about the ‘6 girls’ in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
Sonali Raut
Sexy! Here are times Xpose actress Sonali Raut grabbed the attention with her hot looks
TAMANNAH BHATIA
Wow! Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma holidaying in Maldives? The actress looks ravishing in these clicks, take a look
SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI
Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali to revive Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt? Read to find out
Rajkummar Rao
Must Read! Rajkummar Rao birthday: Top 5 highest-grossing films of the actor