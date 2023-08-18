Exclusive! Shiksha Mandal’s Sandeep Goyat to be seen in Randeep Hooda starrer Laal Rang 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

'Laal Rang', which was released in 2016, revolved around the illegal trade of blood banks in Haryana and shed light on the darker aspects of society.

As per sources, Sandeep Goyat, who was a part of projects like Shiksha Mandal, Akhada, InCar and more, will also be a part of Laal Rang 2.

'Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva' is its sequel produced by Randeep Hooda Films, Avak Films & Jelly Bean Entertainment. It is co-produced by Anwar Ali and Sonu Kuntal.

Randeep Hooda, Akshay Oberoi and Pia Bajpai reprise their roles in the project, with Syed Ahmad Afzal as the director of the popular project.

Akshay played the character of Rajesh in the first part. He was the partner of Shankar, played by Randeep Hooda in the 2016 film. They both were a part of the blood mafia in the film.

