Exclusive! Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s marriage date out, Here is when Shershaah Jodi will tie the knot

MUMBAI : Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed couples in Bollywood industry, over the time this beautiful couple has been giving some beautiful couple goals which have been followed by all the fans.

We have seen this beautiful Shershaah Jodi getting clicked all around the city and grabbing the attention of the fans, no doubt Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is one of the most cutest couple and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the every single detail about this jodi and they are eagerly looking forward to know the marriage details of this couple.

Having said that, finally the date of the marriage is out, yes you heard right as per the reports the Shershaah Jodi Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie not in the month of February and the date is 6th February 2023.

Well if this news is true definitely this will bring the wave of happiness for all the Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fans and we are all set to witness another grand wedding in the Bollywood industry.

