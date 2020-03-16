Exclusive! “This is something which I have never done before” Anurag Kashyap on his movie Do Baaraa

In his recent media interaction director Anurag Kashyap spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Do Baaraa which has Taapsee Pannu in the leading role

Anurag Kashyap on his movie Do Baaraa

MUMBAI:In his recent media interaction, director Anurag Kashyap spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Do Baaraa which has Taapsee Pannu in the leading role

The upcoming movie titled Do Baaraa which has Taapsee Pannu in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. We have seen many BTS glimpses coming from the sets which were dropped by the actress and the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap all over social media.

Today finally the trailer of the movie Do Baaraa is out and it really has all the elements which are required for a complete family thriller.

 

The trailer was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai which was attended by the director Anurag Kashyap and producer Ekta Kapoor. Anurag Kashyap said this is something which he has never done before. This is not the remake of the Spanish movie Mirage because it was just a script when they had begun the shoot of the movie Do Baaraa.

Anurag Kashyap also says that he is scared of the science fiction genre because of which he has entered late into the genre with this movie. It is the powerful script that he loved which was given by Taapsee Pannu initially and he just loved it and wanted to direct this.

 ALSO READ – Wow! Esha Gupta is major head turners in terms of fitness and these pictures are the proof

On the other hand, producer Ekta Kapoor revealed that there are very few scripts which she has fallen in love with, and when she saw the movie Do Baaraa she decided to present this movie with her new venture Cult Movies productions. As we all know Ekta Kapoor has worked with Kangana Ranaut and now with Taapsee Pannu with the movie Do Baaraa, so when there was a comparison between Kangana and Taapsee Pannu, Ekta Kapoor revealed that both are great in their field but there is one similarity and that is they both are amazing trailblazer women.

Ekta Kapoor also said that at a time when big films and South films are doing well at the box office of India, this is a decent science fiction thriller that people can enjoy on a Sunday evening.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already getting a thumbs up from the audience and we look forward to seeing the movie which is all set to hit the big screen on the 19th of August.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Do Baaraa and how excited are you about the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Interesting! Ritesh Deshmukh is anticipated to be a part of Ek Villain Returns? Here is what you have to know

