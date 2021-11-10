EXCLUSIVE! Sooryavanshi antagonist Abhimanyu Singh on waiting for a theatrical release: I had so much anxiety as it was the biggest break of my career

MUMBAI: This Diwali proved to be really auspicious for the Bollywood fraternity as Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, brought the audience back to theatres, emerging as a big success. Abhimanyu Singh, who plays Jackie Shroff’s son in the film and one of the antagonists, cannot be more grateful.

The actor has been a part of three films that have been released theatrically since Maharashtra theatres reopened—Bhavai, Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. Ask him how it feels to be a part of something so big and Abhimanyu says, “The feeling is great. People in South are coming to theatres due to Annaatthe and all over India due to Sooryavanshi, so it feels great to be a part of something that is bringing theatres back in business.”

The actor has received amazing response for his portrayal of Riyaz in Sooryavanshi and he is on cloud nine. “Some people who were watching the film alongside us on the first day were recognising me as Riyaz, so that’s when I knew that this film was going to be a super success,” he shares.

Abhimanyu credits Rohit for the success of his character. “Rohit sir had designed the character perfectly so there was no confusion and I just had to deliver. I just had to train physically for my character since I have some diverse looks in the film, from being a boy who just returned form college, to a restaurant owner, a terrorist in jail and then on the loose,” he maintains.

Playing the antagonist is nothing new to Abhimanyu. Ask him what pulls him to such characters and he says, “If I am not playing the protagonist, at least I am getting to play the main antagonist. It gives you the right kind of meat to show your acting skills. You get your screen space too and today there is no discrimination between positive or negative characters. In my upcoming projects, you’ll see me in the positive space too.”

Sooryavanshi had to wait for a long time to come into theatres due to the pandemic. Did he ever feel anxious about that? “I had so much anxiety as it was the biggest break of my career and I felt I never got my due before. I had huge expectations from this film and I had belief in Rohit sir that he will release it in theatres only and it eventually came on such an auspicious day,” Abhimanyu responds.

The actor will next be seen reuniting with Akshay in Bachchan Pandey and he promises that the characters of both him and Akshay are completely different from Sooryavanshi. “The audience will enjoy the stark difference,” Abhimanyu concludes.

