Exclusive! “Thappad was the changing point in my career and I got validation as an actor and slowly, I am being recognized as an actor” - Pavail Gulati

MUMBAI: Pavail Gulati is a well-known actor in Bollywood, he rose to fame with his performance in the movie Thappad alongside Taapsee Pannu.

He was also part of Zoya Akthar’s web series “Made In Heaven” and slowly, he is making his mark in the Bollywood industry.

Now the actor will be seen in the upcoming movie Dobaaraa along with Taapsee Pannu and the movie is directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Pavail and asked him if he had any complexity in working with Anurag and how Thappad changed his career.

Did you have any complexity while working with Anurag Kashyap?

I thought I would have a lot of complexity in working with Anurag, I have worked with him in Yudh, but he never used to come on sets. But if any actor works with him you have to forget what you have learnt. It’s like you just come and shoot, that’s why all the actors in his movie perform so well as they wouldn’t know what they are doing and everything just works out so smoothly and it’s very easy to work with him.

Do you get affected by the trolls and the fact that the audience wants your movie to be banned?

Until now, I hadn’t had to face trolls but am sure more 2 – 3 movies I would do, I will also face them but luckily it hasn’t yet happened to me.

Would you say that Thappad was a game changer in your career?

Of course it was. I have been struggling in the industry for the past 13 years. I used to go to the casting director's office and give so many auditions. But definitely, Thappad gave me the validation that I was looking out as an actor. The movie just fell into my lap. Anurag first read it and then Anubhav sir saw one of my auditions and he called Anurag and asked him how I was an actor and that’s how I landed the movie and there is no doubt that the movie has changed my professional life.

Well, there is no doubt that Pavail Gulati is an exceptionally talented actor and now slowly, he is getting recognition in the industry.

