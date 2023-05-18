Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal says, “The kind of action I do there’s a risk of life”

MUMBAI:Vidyut Jammwal made his debut as a producer with the film IB71. After a decent weekend, the film has been stable at the box office, and in six days, the film has collected Rs. 10.43 crore at the box office.

A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Vidyut and we asked him if he feels that he is taking a risk by turning a producer as in today’s times the box office dynamics are very different. To which, the actor said, “The kind of action I do there’s a risk of life. Do you think anything can be more precious than your life? So, when somebody loves to risk his life all these pressures are a part of life. I don’t stress so much about it.”

“I am not thinking much. I just want to do some things that I have always thought of. There are some stories that have to be told, there are some people you need to work with; there has been a lot of talent that has been untouched but they are sitting in the backside, we should bring them forward and this is the idea of being a producer. Work with everybody who has the talent, but doesn't have the connections in the industry; this is the producer I want to be,” he added.

After IB71, the actor will next be seen in Crakk which is also produced by him. Are you excited for the upcoming film of Vidyut? Let us know in the comments below...

