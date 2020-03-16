Exclusive! Vijay Nikam and Vijay Kadam to share screen space for the upcoming Anurag Kashyap movie, Read more

Actors Vijay Nikam and Vijay Kadam are all set to be seen together in an upcoming movie which will be directed by Anurag Kashyap. The tentative title of the movie is Kennedy

 

MUMBAI : With the rise of consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made across-platform and the fans are always excited to read and know more in detail about the upcoming project.

Having said that, TellyChakkar has some exclusive and amazing information with regards to the upcoming movie of Anurag Kashyap. Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt the actors Vijay Nikam and Vijay Kadam are all set to screen space for an upcoming movie which will be directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Yes you heard right actor Vijay Kadam who has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing acting contribution with projects like Carry On Deshpande, Ti Parat Aaliye is now all set to be seen along with the actor Vijay Nikam who is known for Runway 3, Ek Thi Begum Begum and few others.

These two actors will be sharing screen space for an upcoming movie which will be directed by Anurag Kashyap and the tentative title of the movie is Kennedy.

Well the detailed information about the characters which will be played by both of these actors is still awaited but we look forward to see what different they have to offer with this upcoming movie.

How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

