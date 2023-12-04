Exclusive! Vishwajeet Pradhan and Ashok Samarth roped in for a movie titled Six Nine Five

MUMBAI: Many interesting films are being made in Bollywood and many talented actors are getting good work. TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s an exclusive update about the casting of an upcoming film titled Six Nine Five.

We have exclusively learnt that actors Vishwajeet Pradhan and Ashok Samarth have been roped in to star in Six Nine Five. The movie is produced by Shadani Films and directed by Yogesh Bhardwaj. The shooting of the film will start on 20th April 2023 in Ayodhya and the casting is done by Prashant Shyam Sri.

The details about Vishwajeet Pradhan and Ashok Samarth’s characters have been kept under wraps, but reportedly, they play pivotal roles in the movie.

Vishwajeet Pradhan is a veteran actor and has been in the industry for more than three decades. He has been a part of movies like Prahaar, Mohra, Zakhm, Sangharsh, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Raaz, Style, Umrao Jaan, and others. He has also been a part of a few TV shows like Fauji, Indradhanush, and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak.

Meanwhile, Ashok Samarth is known for his performances in movies like Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Jail, Veer, Singham, Rowdy Rathore, R Rajkumar, Simmba, and others.

