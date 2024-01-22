Exclusive! On working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Ashrut Jain says, “He is so detail oriented”

MUMBAI: Ashrut Jain is an Indian actor who has given some amazing performances over the years. The actor has really impressed with his hard work and dedication.

Ashrut Jain has previously worked in projects like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, I am Not a Sex Machine, M.S. Dhoni, Mulk, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Guilty, Coolie No.1, Indian Police Force and more.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Ashrut Jain said some interesting things when asked about his desired characters, actor and directors, his experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and much more.

Desired actor, director and character

I want to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rajkumar Hirani, Raj & DK, these are at the top of my list as they are doing some incredible work. Of course I would love to work with any director but these are my dream directors for now. The kind of work I want to do is, I love watching thrillers, especially serial killers and something which has to do a lot with human life being at stake because that is the ultimate thing that can be on a bet. At the end of the day you might lose money, a girl or anything else but when a human life is at stake, everything is at stake.

What keeps you going?

I want to contribute something to the greatness of the cinema of this country. We might fail today but in the long run if and when someone will look at the profile of work that I have done, he will surely say that he really worked hard in bringing pride to Indian cinema. I played Shabbir, the captain of Dhoni’s school team. People still remember me. I get messages from across the world. I went to London recently and someone asked me if I was the one who played Dhoni’s captain in the movie. So I believe that even with one role we can get recognition.

Experience working Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay sir is an encyclopaedia of filmmaking. He is so detail oriented. I have never seen someone working in such detail in my life. He remembers everything. He will also remember what he must have said 6 months ago. He’s a lovely and wonderful person.

