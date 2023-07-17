Exclusive! Writer-director Neeraj Pathak reveals when Apne 2 will go on the floors

MUMBAI: Neeraj Pathak has written movies like Pardes, Deewangee, Apne and others. He has directed movies like Right Yaaa Wrong, Bhaiaji Superhit and others. A few weeks ago, his OTT series Inspector Avinash started streaming on Jio Cinema.

TellyChakkar interacted with Neeraj Pathak a few weeks ago and spoke to him about Sunny Deol, Apne 2 and more...

You have mainly directed projects that are of the thriller genre. So, are you attracted to thrillers?

Thriller is a genre that attracts me because there’s a lot of drama and it has the power to engage the audiences. So, that’s why, thrillers appeal to me. The first film that I wrote was Pardes, which was very different. Later, I also wrote Apne; both were family films and were super hits. I have worked on other genres as well, but I like thriller more.

Also Read: Exclusive! Director Neeraj Pathak on Inspector Avinash, “Randeep Hooda was always the first choice”

You have worked with Sunny Deol in multiple projects. So, any plans of collaborating with him again?

Sunny Deol is my favourite. I have worked with him multiple times. I have also written the upcoming film Apne 2. I do have a couple of things in mind and I will try to get Sunny and Randeep Hooda together for a project. So, let’s see what happens.

When will Apne 2 go on the floors?

According to me, by the end of the year, Apne 2 will go on floors, after Gadar 2 releases. Karan Deol will play a pivotal role in it and it will star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The actresses are not yet finalised.

Also Read: Exclusive! Shabina Khan on choreographing Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in Gadar 2, “There was a comfort level between me, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel''

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.