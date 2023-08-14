Exclusive! “Yes we have thought of something but there is time for it: Anil Sharma hints at Gadar 3

MUMBAI: Anil Sharma has been contributing to the Indian cinema with his amazing filmmaking. How can we forget one of the blockbusters the director has given in 2001 Gadar Ek Prem Katha? The movie that was immensely loved by the fans and audience back then and now the sequel of the movie is getting a lot of appreciation from the fans.

The teams had celebrated the success of the movie Gadar 2 with a press conference and during media interaction, director Anil Sharma spoke in detail about the love he is getting for Gadar 2 and also hinted at Gadar 3.

Anil Sharma said that it was a big challenge to get the same amount of love and appreciation for a particular brand after 22 years and Gadar 2 is one of the biggest examples. Anil Sharma adds that people have loved every character of the movie Gadar 2; Tara Singh, Sakina, Jeete and every character had created a small place in the hearts and Minds of the fans over the years. So whatever tragedy is happening with the family in the movie it is felt by the audiences.

It is because of the reliability that the fans are crying in the theaters. Fans clap whenever they love any scene. He says Gadar 2 now belongs to the fans all over.

Also read –WOW! Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more; here’s a list of the fastest 100 crore movies

On asking about the third part of the movie Gadar, Anil Sharma said that the makers are in the thinking process and yes they have thought of something but there is a lot of time to it.

After looking at the impact of the movie we definitely want the third part soon and we shall see what makers will come up with in the third part of the movie.

What are your views on the movie Gadar 2? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – WOW! Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more; here’s a list of the fastest 100 crore movies