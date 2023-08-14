WOW! Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more; here’s a list of the fastest 100 crore movies

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, and more films that were the fastest to enter the 100 crore club. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 17:14
Pathaan

MUMBAI:   There was a time when a film’s lifetime collection was Rs. 100 crore, it was a big deal. But, times have changed, and nowadays, it is expected that big films should collect Rs. 100 crore in just a few days after its release, and many have done that.

So, today, let’s look at the list of films that entered the 100 crore club in just a few days...

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan broke many records at the box office. The film in just two days entered the 100 crore club and collected Rs. 127.50 crore.

KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 was actually a Kannada film, but the Hindi dubbed version of the film did extremely well at the box office. It collected Rs. 100.74 crore in two days.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol has surely taken the box office by storm. His film Gadar 2 has entered the 100 crore club in just three days by collecting Rs. 134.88 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was the first Telugu film that received such a fantastic response in the Hindi belt. The movie’s Hindi dubbed version collected Rs. 128 crore in just three days.

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra took a bumper opening at the box office, and the film in its first weekend collected Rs. 120.75 crore. So, it also just took three days to enter the 100 crore club.

Let’s wait and watch which movie will be the next one to enter this list.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

