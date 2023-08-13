WOW! Gadar 2 takes a bumper opening at the box office; here’s a look at the top 5 highest openers of 2023

Pathaan, Gadar 2, and more; here’s a look at the list of the top 5 highest openers of the year...
Pathaan

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 has taken a flying start at the box office. The movie has received a mixed response from the critics, but the nostalgia factor is drawing audiences to theatres.

Well, today, let’s look at the list of the top 5 highest openers of 2023...

Pathaan


Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan took an opening of Rs. 57 crore. It broke all the box office records for a Hindi film.

Gadar 2


Gadar 2 has taken the second spot with an opening of Rs. 40.10 crore. It’s fantastic opening, and now, all eyes are on how much the lifetime collection of the film will be.

Also Read: WOW! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer takes a bumper opening; Akshay Kumar’s film also starts on a very good note

Adipurush


Despite being a flop at the box office, The Hindi version of Adipurush took an excellent opening of Rs. 36 crore. But, because of negative reviews and word of mouth the movie failed to grab the attention of the audiences further.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan


Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan took an opening of Rs. 15.81 crore. The expectations from the film were quite high but it just turned out to be an average grosser.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar


Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s fresh pairing in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar grabbed the attention of the audiences, and the movie took a good opening of Rs. 15.73 crore. It did a decent business at the box office.

Also Read: Gadar 2 review! This sequel definitely serves you nostalgia but with a lot of potholes

Now, let’s wait and watch if any other upcoming movie will be able to make it to the top 5 list or not.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Gadar 2 Sunny Deol Adipurush Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Shraddha Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor
Pathaan
