WOW! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer takes a bumper opening; Akshay Kumar’s film also starts on a very good note

Here’s how much Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2, and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 have collected at the box office on day 1.
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 12:14
movie_image: 
Gadar

MUMBAI: Two films can release and do well at the box office, and that has been proved by Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur has taken a bumper opening at the box office. There’s a different kind of craze to watch the film. Not just the single screens, but even multiplexes are going housefull.

Gadar 2 on its day one has collected Rs. 40.10 crore at the box office which is excellent. The film has got the second best opening after Pathaan. We can expect the movie to drop today, but again it can show a growth on 15th August (Independence Day). If it continues to do well today, and on Sunday, we can expect it to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in five days (extended weekend) itself.

Also Read: Gadar 2 review! This sequel definitely serves you nostalgia but with a lot of potholes

OMG 2 has taken a better start than expected and it has taken a much better start than Akshay’s last release Selfie. The movie, which stars Panjak Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead role, has collected Rs. 10.26 crore. The double digit opening was surely required for the film, and now, we can expect the movie to show a growth over the weekend as the reviews and word of mouth are positive.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been stable at the box office and as per early estimates it has collected Rs. 2 crore on its third Friday. So, the till date total is Rs. 122.78 crore. If the movie shows a jump over the weekend, we can expect it to cross Rs. 130 crore by the end of the third weekend.

Also Read: OMG 2 movie review: Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautan shine in this film that gives a strong message; Akshay Kumar supports well

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Gadar 2 OMG 2 Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel Akshay Kumar Utkarsh Sharma Simrat Kaur Panjak Tripathi Yami Gautam Movie News TellyChakkar
