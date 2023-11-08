Gadar 2 review! This sequel definitely serves you nostalgia but with a lot of potholes

MUMBAI: Movie Gadar 2 has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Fans were looking forward to the sequel which is indeed one of the big releases of the Year. The movie has Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel along with Utkarsh Sharma, and is directed by Anil Sharma. It has finally hit the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie.

As we all know this film is the continuation from where the prequel ended. The Katha continues taking the leap of 17 years, where Tara Singh and Sakina are living happily with their son Jeete in India but due to some major incident that happened in the life of Tara Singh, what the entire family goes through and how Tara Singh is fighting for his family is the premise keeping the pride of his country. The screenplay of the movie is strictly average, the dialogues are very decent and the direction is poor.

If we talk about Gadar 1 which was released in the year 2001, the performances were one of the high points of that movie. How can we forget the legendary actor Amrish Puri? But talking about the movie Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is amazing in his element as the loving husband and father who is trying to fight for his son. Actress Ameesha Patel is strictly average but it is good to see the actress on the big screen after a long period of time. On the other hand, Utkarsh Sharma looks very promising; he manages to grab the attention of the audience with his intense acting performance. Apart from this, the villain of the movie, Manish Wadhwa has a strong screen presence and will definitely grab your attention.

Talking about the positive point of the movie, the movie definitely gives you a feeling of nostalgia and you will be connected to Tara Singh and Sakina once again after 22 years. Songs like Urja Kale and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke take you back to the early 2000. Strong performances are one of the major high points of the movie, especially from the leading man Sunny Deol. There are a few high points and clap worthy scenes in the movies especially towards the second half which drive the movie very well. The fresh chemistry between Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur are one of the major high points.

Where the movie has few positive points, the movie also has a few negative points. The screenplay of the movie looks very poor, especially in the first half. There are a few songs in the movie which look a little forceful and do not match with the situation of the movie. If we talk about Gadar 1 every scene had a proper placement with some powerful dialogues, but this is lacking in the sequel. In a few portions, you get the feeling that this is a weak rehash of the prequel. The prequel was known for great dialogues, but here the movie is the victim of very weak dialogues and action sequences, there are hardly any scenes or any dialogues which you remain with you when you walk out of the movie.

Having said all these points, Gadar 2 is a perfect treat only if you are a big fan of Sunny Deol. You cannot expect the same level of entertainment that was offered in the prequel. The sequel serves you entertainment but in pieces and with few potholes.

Team Tellychakakr goes with 2.5/5 for Gadar2.

